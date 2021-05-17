Mr Eazi shares warm, cozy visuals for ‘E Be Mad’

Mr Eazi

After Mr Eazi released his EP Something Else back in February this year, the project was a reminder of how he’s been singlehandedly amalgamating rhythms between Nigeria and Ghana in the form of Banku. But it also pushed for something more. E Be Mad, a song from the EP, is recognizably Mr Eazi, breezy and saccharine. It’s an ode to long-term relationships reminiscent of vintage Ghanaian highlife sounds.

Mr Eazi has just delivered the visuals of the song, shot in sleepy streets of Ghana. A woman braids another woman’s hair in front of a shop, children play in the streets, and young men casually hang around in a corner. And there’s Mr Eazi, spotting a white tank top with his gaze on a possible love interest. The finals scenes are quite the romantic churn. Will more visuals be released from Something Else? We will just have to wait and see.

Watch the video for E Be Mad below:

