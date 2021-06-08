Minz returns with romantic desire on new single ‘War’

Minz

Minz has been gaining more confidence and zest since the release of early singles like Aunty Patricia and Neva Stop in 2016. Born Damilola Aminu and also a producer, it was songs like 2017’s snappy, Afropop track Odoyewu that indicated he could cater to more commercial appetites. Minz isn’t the best vocalist but he knows the right melody, as seen in last year’s mood-altering earworm Quarantino.

With the Afrofusion wave catching on over the last couple of years, Minz is expanding his sonic scope. His latest song War is a nebulous blend of RnB and dancehall sensibilities. The production is also smart and clinical.

Made this in 2019 during a trip to Ghana. It’s been on private for over a year,” says Minz.

War captures the seeming defences in both parties before a hook up and while we wait for Minz’s inaugural project, we can still bask in his first single of the year.

Listen to War below:

