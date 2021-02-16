Met ‘Lil Bawa;’ Nigeria’s youngest Anti-corruption Czar? | The #YNaijaCover

We appear to be in the era of making history. It’s only 16th February and early signs indicate that it’s likely to be a year of shattering records.



Barely 24 hours after world famous Nigerian economist, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was unanimously elected first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), reports had emerged that one of the four serving Deputy Directors-General of the organisation; Yonov Frederick Agah is a Nigerian. This feat means that while NOI resumes on March 1st 2021 as DG of the WTO, Nigerians would for the first time ever hold the positions of Director-General and Deputy Director-General.

Back to Nigeria however, 40-year-old Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is also set to make history as the youngest Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since inception.



Trained Economic and financial crimes investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud, official corruption, bank fraud and money laundering; the EFCC chair designate has been involved in investigation and prosecution of several other notable cases.



These cases include those involving “Atlantic Energy Group (2014-2015) where millions of dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, UK, USA, Switzerland, UAE and Canada were recovered; Crude Oil Swaps and OPA (2014-2015), were several billions of Naira were recovered; and the Petroluem Subsidy Fraud (2012-2015) where fraud of about N70billion was identified, several billions of Naira recovered and prosecuted several companies.”



Although subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate before he can ascend to the ‘eagle seat,’ the task before the Chairman-nominee is huge.

This is especially because the highly coveted seat of EFCC Chair as we’ve seen since its creation in 2003, has been a ‘consuming fire,’ devouring the image of its occupant at their eventual exit from office.



From pioneer chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, to his successors, Farida Waziri, and Ibrahim Lamorde, the tale remains similar. The highly favoured Ibrahim Magu, who chaired the agency in acting capacity for almost five years, was largely believed to be the ‘special one,’ given the controversy surrounding his stay in office, but suffered the same ‘hunting the hunter’ casualty eventually.



And so, the announcement of Bawa as possible successor Magu has thrown up a lot of questions with funny reports also trailing the news. According to People’s Gazette, sources at the EFCC office revealed that Bawa is undergoing an active probe of alleged theft of confiscated proceeds from ill-gotten loot at his previous appointment in Port-Harcourt. He was accused of selling at least 244 trucks worth between N20-30 million each to his proxies at N100,000, or slightly more, per unit.



In addition, there are speculations that he’s a cousin to the country’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, believed to be a key member of the Buhari Presidency cabal and major character behind Magu’s unceremonious exit from office.

Considering the very volatile nature of the Nigerian political space with monumental corruption across public offices as series of financial scandals involving influential personalities, the federation is watching to see how it all unfolds for yet another Czar in the making.



In the mean time however, the celebration should be about the consideration of a trained cadet of the commission as chair of the agency for the first time since its establishment, and of course, the possibility of a younger Nigerian occupying such a sensitive office.



Congrats ‘Lil Bawa.‘



