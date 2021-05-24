Men who complain about witchcraft, Living in Ikeja | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I knew Lagos was overrated when you hear they charge you 5k for climbing horse at the beach. Lmao how much be Uber wey carry you come? — Olaniyi (@Naiyoopumpey) May 24, 2021

Lol… Wahala for who sepa hold o

2.

Pharmacy no get Inhaler but fresh bread dey. — OMOJIATE EKPUKHON✪❄️🀄️ ❼ ♚ (@_Omojiate) May 24, 2021

What’s fresh bread even doing there?

3.

" Na man wey no plan im life, na im dey complain say winch dey worry am" – @Yibokoko — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) May 24, 2021

Wahala for who nor plan life

4.

If I’m entering a relationship with you the plan is to be married to you and we would discuss it throughout our relationship, I’m not going to come and prove anything to the world lmao. Once we pick a date maybe a year after dating, invitations will be sent. — Mummy🧸 (@ThepreciousAda) May 24, 2021

A babe who knows what she wants!

5.

Nothing to see here. Just an Igbo man grazing his spare parts into other people's lands, according to AGF Malami.



h/t: @Asukwoeb pic.twitter.com/8n3X88FF9P — Demola Of Lagos (@OmoGbajaBiamila) May 24, 2021

6.

Lagosian : Makes money

Ikeja Electric : Let me have half of that

Lagosian : But I’ve got other bills…

Ikeja Electric: pic.twitter.com/xnU8FWFvoW — Nnamani Caleb (@Thecalebnnamani) May 24, 2021

Wahala for who live for Ikeja o

7.

Nobody:



Nigerians dancing to any song in 2014: pic.twitter.com/4anU0LcT32 — Senior Man OA ✨ (@Biisi96) May 24, 2021

Lol, What?

8.

Lagos restaurants Na just aesthetics you dey pay for, na why people dey chop Eba for house before dem go restaurant. — seekthelordfirst (@MorrisBaker_) May 24, 2021

Lol.. Is this true?

9.

10.

Cheers to the pain we received, even we just want to be loved — von jerome (@vonjerome) May 24, 2021

If you read this differently, you need help!