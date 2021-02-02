MC Oluomo the writer, NIN-SIM extension, Clubbing in Lagos | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lagos State, I present to you, our next Governor. MC Oluomo — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 2, 2021

At this point we can’t even be shocked!

2.

MC Oluomo writing a book and titling it "My Service to Humanity". Same energy with those selling "how to get rich" books in traffic.



This country is extraordinary everyday. — Ayò the first 👑 (@aystickz) February 2, 2021

Everyday new drama…

3.

My ‘okay, whatever’ to this NIN thingy shocks me!!! https://t.co/apAt3gBKVL — Michael Faya (@themichaelfaya) February 2, 2021

Set awon!!!

4.

Clubbing in Lagos, you don’t know if it’s the Amapiano beat dropping or task force breaking in. E tough — Timini Egbuson (@_Timini) February 2, 2021

Lol… The hustle!

5.

Is it just me or we Nigerians always prolong our goodbyes?



“Okay. Thank you.”

“You are welcome, speak to you later”

“Okay, no problem”

“Thank you”

“Bye”

“Bye”

“Have a nice day”

“You too”

“Bye” — Moe (@Mochievous) February 2, 2021

Nigerians are extra for no reason.

6.

Others are finding Jobs and LOML on Twitter…. I'm busy stealing tweets😩😩😩 — Head Boy🙃 (@_Heady__) February 2, 2021

As ole that you is

7.

A guy posted "My penis is my everything" his ex commented "everything about you is too short" 😂🤣💔 — Daddy Love™ (@folajoseph) February 2, 2021

Energy=Energy!

8.

There’s no shame in telling a girl that you don’t have. Please don’t kill yourself. — Valar Morghulis ♮ ♛ (@tommy_viccetti) February 2, 2021

This tweet should be bookmarked…

9.

I won’t apologize for late replies.

You’re old enough to understand that I have life outside my phone. — Meerah💓 (@Maryerm_a_y) February 2, 2021

Lol… The expectations!

10.

There is no way



You will go to the market with your mom and come back happy.. 😔😢 — auwaling🔥 (@auwaaling) February 2, 2021

Not the Otedola’s I guess?