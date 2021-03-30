Mayorkun & L.A.X set to drop new OPPO collaboration project ‘Dance’

Mayorkun & L.A.X Dance

Global smartphone giant, OPPO Mobile partners with Mayowa “Mayorkun” Adewale and Damilola “L.A.X.” Afolabi to create a brand song for their latest release, the Reno5F smartphone. The announcement was made on the 30th of March, 2021 on OPPO’s official social media platforms.

The unveiling of Mayorkun and L.A.X for the OPPO Reno5F brand song comes after the successful launch of the Reno5 Series i.e. Reno5 and Reno5F in Nigeria.

Speaking on the unveil, Public Relations Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Joseph Adeola expressed his delight, “We decided to collaborate with Mayorkun and L.A.X. on the Reno5 F Song because of their amazing ability to relate with their audiences. With their unique talents, L.A.X and Mayorkun are without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in Nigeria Music Industry today. With the OPPO Reno5 F song featuring both artists, I believe we have reaffirmed the brand’s position as the leading smartphone brand for the aspirational and talented Nigerian who believes they can take on the world”.

L.A.X and Mayorkun have had great careers in the entertainment industry with musical hits “LOSE MY MIND” and “YOUR BODY” respectively and now exploring the new sound “AMAPIANO” to create the biggest hit of 2021 on leading smartphone brand, OPPO Mobile’s Reno5F Song.

Over the years, OPPO has been a lead supporter of young talent, hence the decision to partner with Mayorkun and L.A.X on the OPPO Reno5F song, further cementing the brand’s position as a key player in the smartphone industry. This is the brand’s debut song, which has made OPPO Mobile the most forward-thinking smartphone brand in Nigeria.

To know more about the latest OPPO release, visit www.oppo.com/ng and for more information on the partnership, connect with OPPO Nigeria on Facebook @opponigeria, Instagram @opponigeria and Twitter @oppomobileng.

