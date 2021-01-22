Mavin’s new signee Ayra Starr shines in otherworldly video for ‘Away’

Yesterday, Don Jazzy‘s Mavin Records unveiled Ayra Starr as a new signee in a ceremonious video posted on Instagram, and of course with the label’s catchy logline #MavinActivated. The 18-year-old artiste is also out with her debut self-titled EP Ayra Starr where she exhibits her vocal and songwriting mettle.
She sounds fresh, earnest, leaning into the lo-fi, alternative RnB that vacillates between huge emotions and candidness. Away, a song from the EP, is set in a strangely beautiful world of bleak skies and vast sands. Ayra wielding a katana as she sings about letting go of a relationship might just be the highlight, but there’s the impressive choreography that confirms she’s the artiste to look out for.
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies, anime and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
Leave a reply