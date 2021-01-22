Mavin’s new signee Ayra Starr shines in otherworldly video for ‘Away’

Yesterday, Don Jazzy‘s Mavin Records unveiled Ayra Starr as a new signee in a ceremonious video posted on Instagram, and of course with the label’s catchy logline #MavinActivated. The 18-year-old artiste is also out with her debut self-titled EP Ayra Starr where she exhibits her vocal and songwriting mettle.

She sounds fresh, earnest, leaning into the lo-fi, alternative RnB that vacillates between huge emotions and candidness. Away, a song from the EP, is set in a strangely beautiful world of bleak skies and vast sands. Ayra wielding a katana as she sings about letting go of a relationship might just be the highlight, but there’s the impressive choreography that confirms she’s the artiste to look out for.