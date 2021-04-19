Marrying the wrong one, Lies celebrities tell | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Monday is here again.



"Please find attached"



"Can you see my screen?"



"Please mute your mic"



"I hope this email finds you well"



😪 pic.twitter.com/tHih8nZBfE — Olakunle Ologunro (@KunleOlogunro) April 19, 2021

Wahala be like Monday

2.

All coins should dip to zero so we can all start afresh. 😬😬😬 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) April 19, 2021

Lol…

3.

Be honest and don’t be shy, How many streams of income do you have ? — Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) April 19, 2021

Don’t be shy?

4.

If a painter records videos of himself painting and posts them on social media,does that make him a recording artist? — Chike🦅✨ (@cheekay_) April 19, 2021

Lol…

5.

I’m not broke! I just don’t brag🙂 — ۷ɛཞɛɱ…♛ (@Veremthegreat) April 19, 2021

Prove it!

6.

Most ladies are laying a good Foundation 👏👏not for their unborn kids but on their faces. — DINA👽 (@iamdinareigns) April 19, 2021

Lol… A different kind of feminism!

7.

If you were offered a Job in Lagos for N150k and you were offered the same job in Ibadan for N120k, which one will you go for?. — Seiyefa The Bayelsan (@NativePreacher_) April 19, 2021

Lol… Pick your struggle wisely.

8.

Electric shock turns me on 😩. — Lhin_dar✨🦋April 30th🥳 (@lhin_dar) April 19, 2021

What???

9.

May we not marry somebody that doesn’t flush toilet 🙏🙏 — Parle G (@samuelchima_) April 19, 2021

Amen and Amen!

10.

Some celebrities are rocking frame two too

Packaging sef Dey sho get? https://t.co/zy1TpFcAKB — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) April 19, 2021

Where’s the lie?