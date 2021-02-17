Malami advocates agency for herdsmen activities, Nigerian COVID-19 variant discovered in The UK | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest things you shouldn’t miss out on:

Malami advocates agency for herdsmen activities

The Attorney-General of Nigeria and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has advised the Federal Government to create a government agency that will regulate the activities of herdsmen – The Punch reports

The attorney disclosed this in his address at the Peace, Unity, and Security Lecture Series at the ECOWAS main auditorium in Abuja on Tuesday 16th February.

“Nigeria is predominately agricultural in nature and by geography. To that extent, there is constant mobility of herders across the different belts of Nigeria. It is perhaps time to consider the setting-up of a commission for pastoralism regulated by law,” the minister said.

Nigerian COVID-19 variant discovered in UK

The United Kingdom (UK) has reported fresh cases of a COVID-19 variant said to have emerged from Nigeria – The Cable reports

A report by researchers at the University of Edinburg traces the earliest discovery of the variant described as the B1525, to December 29, 2020.

According to The Guardian, “the variant has similarities in its genome to the Kent variant, B117, and it contains a number of mutations that have worried researchers, including the E484K mutation to the spike protein – a protein found on the outside of the virus that plays an important role in helping the virus to enter cells.”

We’ll continue to work towards stability – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the importance of keeping Nigeria as a united country despite its cultural differences – The Guardian reports

The president disclosed this on receiving a delegation from the Borno/Yobe Elders Forum, who paid him a courtesy call at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday 16th February.

“We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability. I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions,” the president said.

FAAN closes Lagos airport after landing issues

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced a momentary closure of Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, runway, after a landing incident – Premium Times reports

Henrietta Yakubu, the agency’s general manager, corporate affairs, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, 16th February.

According to her statement, the closure was a result of a failed landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325.

COVID-19 Update

1368 new cases;



Anambra-344

Oyo-172

FCT-148

Benue-107

Rivers-95

Ogun-59

Ondo-56

Ebonyi-53

Kaduna-52

Plateau-46

Kwara-36

Enugu-30

Akwa Ibom-26

Osun-22

Edo-20

Abia-17

Kano-16

Borno-15

Cross River-10

Delta-8

Gombe-8

Imo-7

Ekiti-5

Sokoto-4

Jigawa-3

Bayelsa-3

Nasarawa-3

Zamfara-3 pic.twitter.com/dktAH1TkkM — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 16, 2021