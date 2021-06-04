Major shopping centres in Katsina

Visiting Katsina? Want to run a campaign in Katsina? Want to open a company centre in Katsina. Don’t worry we got you covered. Katsina, town, and capital of Katsina state, is close to the Niger border. Its proximity to the border makes it a busy state for commercial activities, so, more residents continue to open more shopping centres and malls. This increases Katsina’s IGR and opens up the State for more tourists and individuals who may want to pass through the state to Niger.

If you are looking for shopping centres and/or places in Katsina, we already said we got you covered. Just read on.

Jifatu Store

This is the Jifatu Store of Katsina, a huge grocery store that supplies most of the things you may need for your kitchen and toilets. They also supply clothing, stationary, and children’s toys. It is really a nice store but I gave it 3 stars because it is lagging behind it’s other counterpart in Gusau and Umar stores just adjacent to it. I believe they can improve their services, variety and the range of products they sell.

First Lady Shopping Complex

Kankia Street, Katsina. Nice eatery where pizza, shawarma and other drinks are sold at affordable price. Its a cozy place and you can get your needs including food items, cosmetics, etc.

Green House Store

IBB way, LGA, near Kofar Soro Mosque, Katsina. The store of everything you want to for your home, all kinds of electronics, shoes, bags, clothes materials, jeans, T-shirt, smart phones, books, provisions, etc… With the best price ever!

Abbass plaza

IBB Way, opp. post office, Katsina and is regarded as a good place for electronics, though meets the needs of consumers of others products.

Umar stores

Umar Store Is regarded as the best Shopping Mall in Katsina, as the atmosphere within gives the feeling of a 5-Star shopping mall.

Abdullahi Plaza

Tafawa Balewa Way, Katsina. It is a plaza that contains different type of business in a number of shops. the service you can find there include Computer and Printing Services, Musical Studio, Provisions and other businesses. There are parking spaces for both cars and bikes.

Dadin Kowa Store

Kwado Sabon Titi, Katsina Metropolis. Like other popular shopping centres in Katsina, Dadin Kowa Store is quite big and sells almost everything you may be entering a mall to buy – from household items, to personal effects, to food items.

This is a non-exhaustive list. If you know any popular shopping place in Katsina not mentioned here, do let us know in your comment below.

Also, visit The Masterlist to source curated data points from our comprehensive database of over 20,000 profiles of People, Places, and Platforms.