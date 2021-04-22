Major markets to visit in Imo State

Trading is a lifestyle in Nigeria, so there is a way Nigerians feel about markets. Wherever they populate, anyone should expect interesting and wild negotiations and transactions – and our markets remain the best places for them. Imo State is one of the 36 States of Nigeria, located in the southeast region of the country. Several market places can also be found in the district. These markets have continued to attract tourists from all over Nigeria as well as from abroad. It has also made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Imo’s economy, thanks to the large tax revenue it raises for the government.

We’ve compiled a list of the most notable markets:

Afor Ogbe Market: Afor Ogbe Market is a popular daily market in the Ahiazu-Mbaise council area of Imo State. It is a very busy market and place and requires one to be extra careful of the vehicular traffic at all times. It is one of the richest markets in the state, offering a diverse amount of produce for sale.

Anhara Market: This market primarily deals with wholesales, where retailers come to buy all of their products at a low cost for high-profit margins. This market sells primarily foodstuffs and beverages at wholesale prices.

Isiala Mbano Market: Isiala Mbano is a Local Government Area in Imo State, Nigeria. Its headquarters is in the town of Umuelemai. Its market is a relatively small market where petty traders gather to display their vegetables, and food produce.

Okigwe Market: Okigwe is the third-largest city, after Owerri and Orlu, in Imo state located in Okigwe Local Government Area of Nigeria. The city lies between the Port Harcourt-Enugu-Maiduguri rail line. Eke Okigwe was a weekly market activity before that occurs every Eke day in Igbo calendar before it sprouted out to a daily market based on increased population and expansion of okigwe as a whole.

International market Orlu: This market used to be local and almost disorganized. But with the emergence of International market Orlu. The old market structure was brought down and three superstructures erected to give the market a local flavour with standard finishing. The three green-roofed buildings are now the centre of commerce in Orlu.

Orie Agu Nsu Market: It is located in the developing city of Umuakagu Nsu, in Ehime-Mbano LGA, of Okigwe senatorial district in the Eastern Heartland (IMO State) of Nigeria. It is open almost every day, but is most heavily populated every five days. It is a significant market for food retailers and wholesalers both within and outside of the state, as customers come from neighbouring states.

Ekeukwu/Eke Onuwa Market: The market is open for business every day. It is primarily a food market. It serves as a distribution centre for frozen foods. Many retailers come to buy fish, turkey, and chicken cartoons to sell elsewhere.

