Major food markets to visit in Imo

Imo State is one of the 36 States of Nigeria, located in the southeast region of the country. Several market places can also be found in the district. These markets have continued to attract tourists, buyers, sellers and marketers from all over Nigeria. It has also made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Imo’s economy, thanks to the large tax revenue it raises for the government.

We’ve compiled a list of the most notable food markets:

Anhara Market: This market primarily deals with wholesales, where retailers come to buy all of their products at a low cost for high-profit margins. This market sells primarily foodstuffs and beverages at wholesale prices.

Isiala Mbano Market: Isiala Mbano is a Local Government Area in Imo State, Nigeria. Its headquarters is in the town of Umuelemai. Its market is a relatively small market where petty traders gather to display their vegetables, and food produce.

Orie Agu Nsu Market: It is located in the developing city of Umuakagu Nsu, in Ehime-Mbano LGA, of Okigwe senatorial district in the Eastern Heartland (IMO State) of Nigeria. It is open almost every day, but is most heavily populated every five days. It is a significant market for food retailers and wholesalers both within and outside of the state, as customers come from neighbouring states.\

Ekeukwu/Eke Onuwa Market: The market is open for business every day. It is primarily a food market. It serves as a distribution centre for frozen foods. Many retailers come to buy fish, turkey, and chicken cartoons to sell elsewhere.

International market Orlu: This market used to be local and almost disorganized. But with the emergence of International market Orlu. The old market structure was brought down and three superstructures erected to give the market a local flavour with standard finishing. The three green-roofed buildings are now the centre of commerce in Orlu.

