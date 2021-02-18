Lupita Nyong’o’s children book ‘Sulwe’ is coming to Netflix as an animated musical

Released in 2019, Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s Sulwe was well-received and broadened her creative streak from being an actress. A #1 New York Times bestseller at the time, Sulwe is now getting an adaptation by Netflix as an animated musical, the Oscar-winning actress announced via Twitter today.

Sulwe is going to be an animated movie!! 💜✨🎬Thank you to the readers of all ages who have joined #Sulwe on her starry ride. I’m so excited for this next adventure on @Netflix! 💫 #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre pic.twitter.com/AmHeC5G9KV — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 18, 2021

Sulwe is a semi-autobiographical story, meaning it’s partly drawn from Lupita’s life who grew as a dark-skinned Black woman and reckoning with how colourism made her feel inferior. According to the synopsis:

Sulwe” is the story of a girl named Sulwe with skin the color of midnight. She is darker than everyone she knows, but all she wants is to be beautiful and bright. One night, Sulwe is visited by a shooting star sent by the Night, and embarks on a magical journey where she learns the eye-opening story of the sisters Night and Day. Sulwe is a story about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within.

Lupita will produce the musical and no director or cast has been announced yet.