Love Island South Africa: Which couple will win in tonight’s finale?

After six weeks of roller-coaster entertainment, Love Island South Africa comes to an end with tonight’s finale. The four couples – Millie and Assad, Libho and Thimna, Ross and Tania, Xavier and Mischka – are all vying for the prize money of 1 million rand ($66,200; £47,500). Commisserations to all the past contenders that were sent home.

Of all the couples, Limna (Libho and Thimna) are a fan favourite and seem more likely to win. Week in, week out, they have scaled through public volting which has swung in their favour. They won the last challenge of backstreat driver and Libho has officially declared Thimna his girlfriend. During the week, the couple met each other’s familiy and friends and they approve of their relationship.

Remember when we thought Thima and Durang might end up together? Thank God for sending Libho. Other couples have a story of their own. As like everyone else, Ross and Tania had an Alice In Wonderland-themed date, out in the sun. Cakes, speckled doughnuts, and other pastries were eye-catching, as were the gigantic set props of playing cards and whimiscal scenery. ”I just want us to finish strong,” Thimna says brightly, who seems to have convinced herself that Ross is meant for her. Good luck, sis.

Assad and Millie are the only original, coupled-up Islanders, meaning that they started the show from the debut episode. Assad has had little little disasters with love. Remember the tussle with Erin during mid-season? Millie as well, but it’s lovely to see them together and thriving. They look like the second likely contender to win.

Xavier and Mischka, but first Xavier’s mother, who came into the Villa on a short visit. Chatting with Xavier was filled with cute, little moment and what was hilarious was when scolded him for using the P-word on television. P means pussy. ”I do like her,” Xavier reassures her later. They had a heart-to-heart talk about their future together, and Xavier was pretty honest and open about not wanting to disapoint her, for which Mischka responds, ”I don’t need a man, I want a man.”

If there’s going to be any surprise twist for the prize money, it might just go to Mischka and Xavier. The debut season of Love Island South Africa wasn’t perfect. We can still remember the whitewashing scandal that elicited several reations around the world. How can a show set in South Africa be so white? This was six weeks ago. We are now at the finish line and may the best couple win.