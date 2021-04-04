Love Island South Africa recap: Tats dumped, blindsided by Tania not choosing him

Picking up from last week where a surprise new girl got into the Villa, twerked and lap-danced during the sexy-teasing game (this is what I’m calling it) and stole everyone’s attention. Well, her name is Tione and she introduced herself by rapping and brought on a lovely vibe to the show. Interestingly, she revealed that her top three guys in the house are Ian, Xavier and Chris.

Xavier and Chris are understandable, but Ian? Ian essentially has no appeal. When everyone dispersed, Ian was heard saying that Tione isn’t even his type and that ”she doesn’t have the goods.” None of the girls are interested in him and it’s quite a mystery that he’s still on the show at this point.

Chris and Summer were dumped out of the Villa after failing to secure enough votes from fellow Islanders. Summer is an original Islander, meaning she started with the show premiere and although she’s had ups and downs, it’s a little sad to see her go. Same for Chris, even though he’s annoying for not forging tangible romantic connections on the show.

And, shockingly, there was newcomer Kitty who couldn’t stand that Chris has been dumped and announced that she would be leaving the show to continue with her blossoming relationship with him. This is a bad decision, given what we already know Chris for: friendzoning. Nonetheless, we wish her the best.

This is how the recoupling ceremony on Thursday went: Millie and Assad, Libho and Thimna, Xavier and Mischka, Tania and Ross, Tione and Justin, Danè and Ian. Leaving Tats single and dumped. Tats and Tania have both shared private moments since he came into the Villa, even shared a kiss, and while there was still room for better connections to be made between them, it’s obvious that Tania’s heart isn’t with him as she’s also pursuing a connection with Ross.

News flash: Ross isn’t that much into Tania and she’s into him. He’s already said previously that he would still like to explore possible connections in the Villa, and you can get the feeling that she would get burned by him.

A point has to be made about how new arrivals in the Villa are not given enough time to couple up and find connections. Josh, Thiala, Jelena, and now Tats who appears promising have beared the brunt of this.

Established relationships like what Libho and Thima have are a product of time and longevity, interactions that crystallised for long periods. Libho has already asked Thimna to be his girlfriend. We always be rooting for Black love.