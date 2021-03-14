Love Island South Africa recap: Durang booted out, Tania and Thiala teased as new Islanders

Love Island South Africa has, somehow, gone past the ripple from the show’s overwhelmingly white cast unveiled two weeks ago. Viewers seem to have moved on, invested in the relationship dynamics in the villa: Jay Freemantle and Millie Terblanche, Kaige Bertasso and Summer Da Cruz, Asad Boomgaard and Erin Japhta, Ian De Beer and Rochelle Van Vuuren as well as Durang Atembe and Thimna Shooto.

Before the second recoupling ceremony on Thursday presided by host Leandie du Randt, Jay found himself along with Sara and Summer in the bottom three based on public votes. He was later dumped, becoming the first Islander to leave the house.

Jay was mostly reticent and conservative on the show, and although he made some connections with Millie, his elimination isn’t too surprising. Thursday’s recoupling came with another Islander booted out: Durang. He was the only one that ended up being single, and hence the reason he was dumped out of the villa. The 22-year-old fitness trainer packed some serious heat during the first episode, and looked like a genuine contender.

However, he was often sounding incoherent when he talks, almost like he was mumbling words. When he initially coupled up with the only dark-skinned female contestant Thimna, he got her name wrong by calling her ‘Tina.” Steadily, he was becoming quite unlikeable. Or just bland. When Sarah first came into the house, she chose him as her first date, then he went for Millie, sending mixed signals to Thimna who was annoyed with his half-truths, contradictions and inconsistencies.

Now that Durang is out, new couples have been formed: Libho and Thimna are now a thing, although there was a love triangle that involved Erin. According to Libho, he chose Thimna because she’s beautiful, confident and well-spoken. Well, obviously. There’s also Chris and Summer, Xavier and Millie, Sarah and Asad, Rochelle and Kaige, which leaves Erin with Ian,

Teased this week were two new female hopefuls: Tania and Thiala. Tania is Black, and this in anyway doesn’t fix the predominantly white selection of the show, as the producers have seemingly made it known that their original cast was a conscious decision. Surely, their entrance in the house will disrupt pre-existing relationships. The Islanders already have a scoop on who these new contestants are because Chris got a text message inviting him on a blind date. Turns out it was Thiala who he would have this date with, and it was from there he reported on what happened to the rest of the Villa.

Same thing happen to Libho, a blind date with Tania. This week should bring all the drama.