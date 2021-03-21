Love Island South Africa recap: Black couple Thimna and Libho get cozy together

Thimna and Libho

End of the third week into Love Island South Africa and the events that transpired were quite tumultuous. First was Kaige earlier in the week, who voluntarily left the Villa after addressing everyone about his intention. It was an emotional scene, with Summer turning her back away to hold back tears. It’s not quite clear why Kaige is leaving. On one hand, it might have something to do with his turbulent relationship with Summer. On the other, perhaps he just needed to be away for his mental health.

Then there was Summer and Sarah who found themselves in the bottom with the lowest votes. The Islanders were given the chance to save just one of them and it was Summer, leaving Sarah dumped. The eviction rollercoaster ended with Rochelle and Erin, who were the next to leave. During the recoupling ceremony, new Islanders Tania and Thaila had the chance to pick first, both going for Chris and Assad respectively. When it was time for the boys to pick, Xavier went for Millie, Libho coupled up with Thimna (predictably) while Ian chose Summer. This left Rochelle and Erin unpaired, and ultimately booted.

Because Libho and Thima have never had some alone together, it was their turn to go to the hideaway, a luxurious and secluded corner of the villa. The boys egged on Libho, who showed up to the room wearing a short-sleeve beach shirt and briefs while Thimna was cheered on by the girls. She wore a sexy lingerie under a satin pyjamas. They kissed, cuddled and talked softly, and the scenes further sealed them as the show’s Black couple.

Two bombshells were teased – Josh and Jayme, both Black and white respectively. While the boys were told to go have some beer away from the main villa leaving the girls, the new boys arrived and went on a speed date with them. Social media reactions to the boys, especially Josh, have been interesting. Some feel he’s an emergency Black, on account of the show’s predominantly white cast while others have mocked the way he pronounced his name as Jouwsh.

There was a comedic moment when Josh was talking to Thiala and pronounced flatter as ”flanter,” Turns out that he’s from Cameroon. What thing is for sure, these newcomers are going to upset the dynamic in the house and we can’t wait.

