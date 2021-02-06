Love is in the Air – #AFreeUnion, courtesy Union Bank and BellaNaija Weddings

It’s the season of love, and Union Bank is making dreams come true! Together with BellaNaija Weddings, they’re poised to deliver the union of a lifetime with an all-expenses-paid wedding for one deserving couple, and a dreamy marriage proposal for another special couple … because doesn’t everyone deserve the freedom to live their dreams?

Here’s how to participate

#Afreeunion #thewedding

Submit a 60-second video (or short write-up) telling us your love story and why you and bae deserve this gift. Share on your social media feed with the hashtags #afreeunion #thewedding. Tag bae, along with @unionbankng and @bellanaijaweddings.

#Afreeunion #theproposal For a chance to score an all-expenses-paid, out-of-this-world proposal, log on to BellaNaija and submit a write-up telling us how much you love bae and why you deserve this spectacular gift.

The most romantic and convincing entries will be selected by a panel of judges. Hurry, entries close at 6pm on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The winning couple will be unveiled on February 13th and the Free Union will take place on Valentine’s Day!!

If you don’t have a Union Bank account, you can still submit an entry. However, you must open an account before the selection process is finalised. Just download the UnionMobile App from the Google Play or App Store and open an account on your phone.

For more updates on #AFreeUnion, follow Union Bank on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Terms and conditions apply.

