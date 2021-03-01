Love is a decision to serve another human being | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from my conversation with Akah Nnani – a conversation that was filled with so much depth, is that love is a decision to serve another human being willingly, bounteously, and joyfully.

The past 5 years of my life, when I started a company called Joy, Inc. was when I began to learn, about emotions and about human relationships and spirit – and this was one of the most important things I learnt: yes, meeting each other’s needs is important, but love is a decision to serve another human being.

It’s really easier when we think of it with children but it’s not that easy when we think of it with romantic partners – be it lovers, partners, wives or husbands.

That’s what Akah was pointing to and it resonated.

“It doesn’t matter how this person chooses to show up, I love this person and I choose to serve this person”, he said.

I thought that was so powerful.

See video version

