Love is a decision to serve another human being | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from my conversation with Akah Nnani – a conversation that was filled with so much depth, is that love is a decision to serve another human being willingly, bounteously, and joyfully. 

The past 5 years of my life, when I started a company called Joy, Inc. was when I began to learn, about emotions and about human relationships and spirit – and this was one of the most important things I learnt: yes, meeting each other’s needs is important, but love is a decision to serve another human being. 

It’s really easier when we think of it with children but it’s not that easy when we think of it with romantic partners – be it lovers, partners, wives or husbands. 

That’s what Akah was pointing to and it resonated.

“It doesn’t matter how this person chooses to show up, I love this person and I choose to serve this person”, he said.

I thought that was so powerful.

See video version

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 26, 2021

There is absolutely nothing you cannot survive | The Daily Vulnerable

What keeps you awake at night? What keeps you up? What keeps you desperate during the day? What makes you ...

Michael Isaac February 24, 2021

Be comfortable in your own skin | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How does it feel for you when magic happens? For instance, when everything just comes together the way that ...

Michael Isaac February 23, 2021

What growth means | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: What does it mean for a person to grow, even if they are already confident and assured? Niniola: When ...

Michael Isaac February 22, 2021

Show up, do the work, get better | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo I once joked with one of our producers that I like interviews where the guest is not that ...

Michael Isaac February 18, 2021

Are you really lonely? | The Daily Vulnerable

When some of my younger friends say they are lonely, I sometimes find it very amusing. “What’s the manifestation of ...

Michael Isaac February 17, 2021

Feel your emotions all the way | The Daily Vulnerable

Korty: So, Eni said you shouldn’t cry in front of a man [if he breaks-up the relationship]. However, let me ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail