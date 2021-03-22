Loss will beat you down if you let it | The Daily Vulnerable

The greatest lesson I took away from the deep conversation I had with Teni Makanaki was something profound that she said.

“Loss will beat you down if you allow it”.

And this comes from a person who confessed to being afraid of death and loss.

If you let it, loss will beat you down.

Therefore, your job is not to allow it, but to embrace it, accept it, walk through it, but don’t give loss or any other negative emotion to beat you down.

