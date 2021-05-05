Looking to become a millionaire fast? Check out TECNO’s Spark 7 Millionaire Promo

TECNO's Spark 7

Thinking of the easiest way to make some cash this May? TECNO’s Spark 7 Millionaire Promo is about to make 4 people millionaires and trust me guys, this is legit awoof!

A few weeks ago, TECNO’s Spark 7P came on the market. As is the norm with TECNO’s Spark flagship, the new device came with groundbreaking features, promising speed without compromise for its users.

As great phones go, Spark 7 ticks all the boxes for innovation, prioritizing a seamless user experience with its large 6.82-inch IPS dot-notch display, a Helio G70 processor, 16MP+2MP+QVGA AI triple rear camera set-up with a quad-flashlight that promises breath-taking photos, 6000mAh Battery, 64GB and 128GB storage variants, and so much more. All at a sweet price range!

And this brings me back to where this started; to put a cherry topping on this TECNO deliciousness, when you buy the Spark 7P device, you stand a chance to win 1Million Naira.

Here is all you need to know about the Spark 7 Millionaire promo;

Buy a Spark 7 smartphone and be amongst the 4 lucky fans who will win One Millionaire Naira each and other amazing items such as Washing machines, TVs and Rechargeable fans. All you have to do is;

· Visit any of TECNO’s key or selected shops Nationwide

· Buy the Spark 7P Series (64+4GB) and get a raffle ticket

· Fill your ticket appropriately and correctly.

· Keep your own copy of the ticket

· Follow our social media pages for information on the Live draws

· Live draw will be conducted regionally for the 4-million-naira grand prize for 4 lucky customers.

· There will also be weekly draws for other gift items such as TV, Washing machine and rechargeable fans.

There you go guys. That has to be the easiest cash anyone can make now! The Spark 7 Millionaire Promo will run from 26th April 2021 to 31st May 2021, and the raffle draw for the reward of the grand prize of 4 million naira for 4 people will take place at the end of the promo.

Need I say more? Get buying, and good luck!

