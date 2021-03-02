Living in Bondage star, Jidekene Achufusi doesn’t think all movies should be in cinemas

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free star Jidekene Achufusi was the latest celebrity guest on YNaija’s flagship show, Rubbin’ Minds, talking to host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about his Nollywood journey, especially after finding fame with Ramsey Nouah’s 2019 sequel of occult horror Living in Bondage.

But Jidekene’s acting career didn’t begin with that film. The Enugu-born actor started professionally in 2013, before starring in Okechukwu Oku‘s 2018 film Black Rose, which has been picked up by Netflix. For the LIB sequel, producers wanted an unknown actor, and Jidekene seemed like a good choice after he went for physical auditions. The occult horror was his breakout role, introducing him to audiences.

It didn’t dawn on Jidekene that he properly executed his role until after the premiere. ”The movie had finished and people that I know and look up to wanted to get a handshake or an autograph. People were like they wanted to sign me and stuff and that was when I knew I did it.” Jidekene says.

But the actor had quite a bit of criticism and valid observations about Nollywood, from filmmakers and actors not making enough money, the poor number of cinemas when compared to other film industries like Bollywood, average scripts, dysfunctional guilds, and the over-centralisation of Lagos as a film hub. This is such that actors, investors, filmmakers and other stakeholders are often compelled to move to the city for more access and opportunities. There’s also the issue of homogenisation, as more films these days are skewed towards comedies.

He’s of the opinion that not all movies should be in cinema, and alluded that’s all about the money. Calling for government participation and creation of movie studios/villages, the actor offered a candid assessment of Nollywood at large.