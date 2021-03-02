Living in Bondage star, Jidekene Achufusi doesn’t think all movies should be in cinemas

Jidekene Achufusi

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free star Jidekene Achufusi was the latest celebrity guest on YNaija’s flagship show, Rubbin’ Minds, talking to host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about his Nollywood journey, especially after finding fame with Ramsey Nouah’s 2019 sequel of occult horror Living in Bondage.

But Jidekene’s acting career didn’t begin with that film. The Enugu-born actor started professionally in 2013, before starring in Okechukwu Oku‘s 2018 film Black Rose, which has been picked up by Netflix. For the LIB sequel, producers wanted an unknown actor, and Jidekene seemed like a good choice after he went for physical auditions. The occult horror was his breakout role, introducing him to audiences.

It didn’t dawn on Jidekene that he properly executed his role until after the premiere. ”The movie had finished and people that I know and look up to wanted to get a handshake or an autograph. People were like they wanted to sign me and stuff and that was when I knew I did it.” Jidekene says.

But the actor had quite a bit of criticism and valid observations about Nollywood, from filmmakers and actors not making enough money, the poor number of cinemas when compared to other film industries like Bollywood, average scripts, dysfunctional guilds, and the over-centralisation of Lagos as a film hub. This is such that actors, investors, filmmakers and other stakeholders are often compelled to move to the city for more access and opportunities. There’s also the issue of homogenisation, as more films these days are skewed towards comedies.

He’s of the opinion that not all movies should be in cinema, and alluded that’s all about the money. Calling for government participation and creation of movie studios/villages, the actor offered a candid assessment of Nollywood at large.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo March 1, 2021

Fate of Alakada, Catch.er, Three Thieves – Nollywood movies coming to Netflix this March

There are only three things constant in life – rain, tax, and Netflix expanding its Nollywood content library. This March, ...

Bernard Dayo February 28, 2021

La Femme Anjola, Eagle Wings, The Razz Guy, The Therapist – Nollywood movies out in cinemas this March

The King of Boys sequel is out this year as a Netflix original, and Kemi Adetiba just recently released a ...

Bernard Dayo February 18, 2021

Lupita Nyong’o’s children book ‘Sulwe’ is coming to Netflix as an animated musical

Released in 2019, Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s Sulwe was well-received and broadened her creative streak from being an actress. A #1 ...

Bernard Dayo February 10, 2021

Nigeria’s ‘The Milkmaid’ loses out on Oscars 2021 Best International Feature

Desmond Ovbiagele’s insurgency thriller The Milkmaid was easily the best Nollywood film of 2020, having scaled through the Oscars eligibility ...

Bernard Dayo February 10, 2021

Adesuwa Omon’s short film ‘Grapes’ takes a look at rape culture and victim blaming

Tackling rape via the media can never be exhausting. Women – and men – are using the medium to address ...

Bernard Dayo February 10, 2021

4 Nigerians reveal why they are quitting Clubhouse

No social media platform is currently buzzing right now like Clubhouse, the voice-chatting, invite-only app that has gained huge popularity ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail