Living a joyful life | The Daily Vulnerable

Living a joyful life includes knowing how to be sad.

What happens when you lose a loved one? What happens when you don’t get the contract that you want to get? How do you process, and accept it? What do you do when you don’t get the results you want, or you get the results you don’t want?

How you handle sadness is often directly linked to how much joy you are able to experience in this world.

You, definitely, will have trouble, but can you try to be of good cheer, knowing that the world keeps moving and that many things are not as bad as they seem?

Check out the video edition

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).