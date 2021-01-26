Live in bondage or die by a bullet – The Orlu killing reminds us of dark days | #YNaijaCover

The conversation on killer herdsmen has gone on for longer than expected. It started as an encroachment on active farms, until it degenerated to kidnappings, rapings and killings – take over of farms too. In response, security outfits have been established to stop the menace. And, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), somewhat like Amotekun, is one of them.

Indeed, mixed feelings have emerged from such security outfits, but they have been clear on their intent. For ESN, IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said, “is a vigilante group like the Amotekun in the South-West and the Miyetti Allah security outfit, will ensure the safety of our forests and farmland which terrorists have converted into slaughter grounds and raping fields.”

Kanu described the outfit as a replica of the South West Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, earlier launched by the governors of the South-West to curb insecurity in the region.

And, probably threatened by the presence of a security outfit keen on stopping the activities of killer herdsmen, there are reports of government security agents clashing with recruits of the ESN. The result of that is a reported reprisal attack by officers of the Nigerian Army.

What we know about the military killings of Orlu natives in Imo

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of working with the Nigerian Army to ‘flush and attack ESN officers from the bushes where they are operating’.

Powerful said five innocent people were killed while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the area.

ESN personnel are in the bush and forest chasing Fulani terrorists and herdsmen who are over there terrorising our members and sisters in their respective farms not Nigeria security agencies but they are looking for ESN’s trouble.

Every time, Nigerian Army, police would come and look for their trouble in the bush. Yesterday, they came to Orlu where civilians were doing their normal business thinking that ESN would allow them to do what they did in Obigbo, Rivers, during #EndSARS protest. ESN would not allow what happened in Obigbo happen again in any part of Biafra. They were busy killing innocent people in Orlu yesterday, they killed about 5 innocent people and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Orlu yesterday.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Following the bloody clash on January 25, 2021, the Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, has imposed a curfew on 10 local government areas in the state. He condemned the attack which he said led to the killing and maiming of innocent citizens on Monday, ordering security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

This afternoon, I received a very disturbing report on the activities of a group of Militants who unleashed a shooting spree in the Orlu area of the state, killing and maiming innocent citizen in the process.

I am totally appalled by this sad report which appears to paint a picture of the near breakdown of law and order in the Orlu area. The government condemns in its entirety this act of extreme hooliganism and brigandage.

This is entirely unacceptable to this administration. Those behind this callous barbarism will surely regret their actions.

Source: Arise TV

Nigeria has, for long, been known to have reactionary leadership. If security was top of mind and activities of killer herdsmen checkmated, we would probably not be turning our heads to find out that men of the Nigerian Army are clashing with a security outfit whose aim is to end insecurity.

How long do we have to continue to watch as innocent citizens fall like leaves?

