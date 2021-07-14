‘Like what you do, do what you like’, Matthieu Seguin, NBC MD charges youths in debut episode of Podcast

In line with Nigerian Bottling Company’s (NBC) commitment toward supporting the growth and development of Nigeria and its people, Matthieu Seguin, Managing Director of NBC, has launched a podcast series themed Refresh!

Matthieu Seguin is the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd. He was appointed to this position in October 2019. An Alumnus of INSEAD, IMD & EM Normandie, Matthieu has over 25 years’ experience as a talented CEO, board member, inspirational and venerable leader across both developed and developing markets in Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Through the podcasts, Seguin will be sharing his expert insights and perspective on a range of topics ranging from leadership, to business, sustainability, career, and life tips and so on. In the first episode, he shares lessons on Personal Development & Leadership.

Listen to the Podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/refreshpodcast/lessons-on-personal-development-and-leadership