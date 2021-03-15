Life is a tragedy if you make it a tragedy | The Daily Vulnerable

Elvina Ibru: There were so many things I learnt from interviewing Chude. One of them is this: life is a tragedy if you make it a tragedy. This is because strength comes from adversity.

A lot of people don’t know that sometimes in life, something bad has to happen in order for you to do something good. If something bad doesn’t happen, then you might just live your life floating in the same space, not making any movement and not knowing what you want to do. Not knowing where you want to go or how you want to live your life.

When adversity comes along, you can either die because of it or use it to grow stronger. Chude did that; through adversity, he became stronger. His mum became stronger and made him stronger.

One other lesson I learnt from Chude is that there is nothing like “I can not.” With all the health issues, and emotional issues and all the issues he has had, he has achieved so much. There is no excuse.

My mum used to say that there is no such word as “can’t,” it is either you will or you will not. But don’t say “I can’t.”

Chude has reaffirmed that.

See video version

