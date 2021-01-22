Life happens in what is not said | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the most important things I’ve ever learnt in my life is to pay attention. I’ve learnt that when you don’t pay attention, your first instinct to any criticism is to respond and to attack.

How about paying attention? How about listening not just what the person is saying but why the person is saying it? How about thinking about why this person is not offering you grace at this moment, or why the person is suspicious of your intention?

Even if it means resolving that the person is not deserving of your energy. Pay attention.

I have discovered for myself that life doesn’t just happen in what is said. Life happens in what is not said, in what is not vocalised, in what is not yet expressed. Life happens in what is not yet understood, in feelings that have not yet even resolved themselves.

The more I live life the more I appreciate just listening, because listening in between the line, in the silence and the spaces, reveal more truth for us on how to do better. More importantly, it reveals more truth for us on how to treat other people even better than we already are.

