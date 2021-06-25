Lies kids tell, Facebook memories that haunt | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Politicians are so eternally corrupt that an entire music genre (Reggae) dedicates at least 70% of their content to it lol — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) June 25, 2021

Cheers to all the rastafarians.

2.

Me 🤝 Buying a surprise gift for someone then struggling to keep my mouth shut about the said gift. 😩😔 — Spice (@Ladeclef) June 25, 2021

Lol…

3.

What's so spooky about these Facebook memories is that I tend to think or do similar things at the exact same time, several years apart. Maybe we just live in cycles — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) June 25, 2021

Wahala be like Facebook Memories

4.

Why is it that American movies can't always detonate the bomb till 00:01 secs 💀😂 — Bossmann ™️ (@RealBossmann) June 25, 2021

Lol… IKR

5.

Nobody:



Primary school teachers when it's sports day 😂 pic.twitter.com/WXhaGjyFtF — Fortune 🌟🇺🇸 (@AAkinoluwa) June 25, 2021

The Language Teachers!

6.

Lol…

7.

“Your mom is really cool” yeah that’s because you’re a guest — prash (@Praxshh) June 25, 2021

Lol…

8.

dear 8 hours of sleep, i miss you so much. — Dark Guy (@_dr90210) June 25, 2021

It is well!

9.

Imagine putting your house on AirBnB and somebody committing a murder inside it. Omo. Make problem no find us come where we dey hustle o. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 25, 2021

Lol… Inside life!

10.

“My mum said I should not play with you because you have lice” 🤸🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/rkSquBBDST — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 25, 2021

Lol…