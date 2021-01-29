Lekki Shooting: Lai Mohammed asks Amnesty International for proof | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lekki Shooting: Lai Mohammed asks Amnesty International for proof

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has demanded that Amnesty International present proof of the 12 people reportedly killed during the shooting at the Lekki toll gate or “shut up” – The Cable reports

The Amnesty International, AI, released a report to commemorate 100 days after the Lekki Shooting as the reports accuse the Federal Government of intimidating demonstrators and covering up the incident, instead of ensuring justice for those killed.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the minister said the human rights organisation is gradually losing credibility and urged AI to come out with evidence of the people allegedly killed by the military.

COVID-19: Experts warns against sports festivals

As preparations continue for the National Sports Festival, medical experts believe hosting the nation’s biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble – The Punch reports

The festival which is scheduled to hold in Benin City, Edo State capital, will run from February 14 to 28 amid the second wave of COVID-19 across the country. Nigeria still sits at 122,996 COVID-19 cases and 1,509 reported deaths.

Buratai hands over to Attahiru as COAS

Passing Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Thursday, 28 January 2021, recounted his experience at the hands of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his handover speech to Major General Ibrahim Attahiru – The Guardian reports

Thanking serving troops home and abroad, Buratai noted that the military would not remain the same owing to his transformational leadership and achievements. His words: “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired me 21 years ago when I was a major. My retirement after 40 years of service is historic, hence it calls for gratitude.”

Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shutdown from Saturday

The Lagos State Government has said the Third Mainland Bridge will not be accessible to all traffic for the next three days from Saturday – The Punch reports

The development is coming up to enable completion of repair works on the double-sized expansion joints.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, state Commissioner for Transportation in a statement on Thursday, said the bridge repair work was being done to ensure that the set deadline for reopening the entire bridge was met.

COVID-19 Updates