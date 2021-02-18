LED Billboard at Surulere, LED Billboard at Challenge/Ring Road, Billboard at Ibrahim Taiwo Road… Here are the top 10 prime billboard locations in Southwest Nigeria | From The Masterlist

What good is a wink if it’s done in the dark? So also, what good is an advertisement if barely anyone sees it? This is why a marketer must choose an effective site to place an advert to ensure tons of people get to see it. Here are some of the prime locations to have your billboard adverts in Southwest Nigeria:

LED Billboard at Surulere, Lagos: Located along Surulere, this iconic display targets exuberant adults as well as an urban and mobile audience. The billboard is located within the Teslim Balogun stadium premises, and its advert messages can be seen by vehicular and pedestrian traffic plying this route.

LED Billboard at Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos: This LED billboard is located at Ahmadu Bello way, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. This area is highly commercialised and is sure to draw in a vast audience.

Eye Catcher Billboard at Adeniji Adele, Lagos: This billboard is located along the Third Mainland Bridge by Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. Hundreds of motorists leaving Lagos Island via Obalende are sure to see this billboard daily. This display reaches travellers heading to Lagos Island towards the Osborne Exit and the affluent suburbs including Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki.

Unipole Billboard at Iwo Road, Oyo: This Unipole billboard is located at Iwo road by the Iwo Roundabout. This is one of the most prominent billboards in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. It’s sure to get the adverts displayed a vast, constant audience and would make a massive impact.

LED Billboard at Challenge/Ring Road, Ibadan: Located at Challenge Road, Ibadan, this display guarantees advert visibility to the target audience. The quality billboard allows for high definition images to be shown to passersby. This structure is also suitable for advertisers desiring a large audience as the route entertains high traffic of pedestrian and vehicular users.

Billboard at Eleyele Road, Ibadan: This billboard is located along Eleyele Road, Ibadan, Oyo State. This billboard offers an extended visibility spectrum to audience members directed from Ibadan Polytechnic. Advert message displayed on this billboard is guaranteed to achieve massive exposure.

Portrait Billboard along Osogbo-Ibadan Road, Osun State: This billboard is located along Osogbo-Ibadan Road, Osun state. The route sees tons of vehicles daily; ensuring that several individuals would see any advert propped up on this particular structure.

Billboard at Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Ilorin: Located at Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Ilorin, Kwara, this billboard guarantees vivid visibility of the advert message from a long viewing range. It gives advertisers the luxury of steering their targets towards its products and services as these audiences go along their daily routine. This advert space is made visible to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic facing from Taiwo Road.

Billboard at Isikan Market, Ilorin: Located at Isikan Market, Ilorin, this billboard not only benefits from the hundreds of people patronising the market but also vehicular and pedestrian passerby.

Portrait Billboard at Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun: This portrait billboard is situated along Lagos Abeokuta Expressway and is close to the toll gate. The billboard is capable of optimally reaching a heterogeneous audience. It faces traffic from Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja, Alimosho, Agege, Abule-Egba, Ijaye, Kola, Meran.

Visit The Masterlist to source curated data points from our comprehensive database of over 20,000 profiles of People, Places, and Platforms.