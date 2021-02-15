Learning to marry your sister from Churchill, The day after Valentine | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

We moved from sharing the National Cake to chewing the National Ponmo.



APC is a what? 😂😂😂 — PapaDonkee (@ose_anenih) February 15, 2021

Where the ‘Owanbe’ is happening…

2.

Cleaning your glasses is like changing from light mode to dark mode. — The Account Of Chie 🕗🦅🦍 (@terex444) February 15, 2021

Who else is confused?

3.

If you value your relationship, you’ll never get comfortable with your partner having a “bestie” of the opposite sex. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) February 15, 2021

Are we still about this?

4.

Some of us are not introverts, we're just broke 😏 — Koko (@lekanskid) February 15, 2021

Please, where’s the lie?

5.

People actually assume you’re broke if you use an andriod phone, oh please 🤣. — FEYi 🤍 (@blarrkwave_) February 14, 2021

And it hits differently!

6.

Valentine is over, antenatal loading ding ding — Sheddy King 🌍 (@thesheddyking) February 15, 2021

Lol… Under COVID-19 guidelines of course.

7.

Rosy Meurer called Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill her brother, and he called her his sister too 😂🤗🤗🤗



Finally they got married in Timbuktu 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/QALpKSRuob — EbubeFavour (@flliqqa) February 15, 2021

The last part for us!!!

8.

Men will do everything to drive you crazy and then turn around to call you mad. See Tonto now — Lit! (@JusttLit) February 15, 2021

In essence, fear men!!!

9.

A guy who loves you will never send you money🤨 — BURNERX🧢 (@QuasiBurnerx) February 15, 2021

Lol…

10.

We don't care about your feelings on this app, everyone is just here for the violence. — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊💀🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) February 15, 2021

Using Twitter 101