Learn from the gazelle | The Daily Vulnerable

Elvina Ibru: If you were to be an animal based on your personality, which animal do you think you will be?

Chude: I like the gazelle. I have always thought not just about the gazelle, but the idea of gliding through life.

I’ve heard people say that “life is a battle,” to which I remind myself that my life is not a battle. My life is a dance.

Because I have dealt with anger management for a lifetime, it reminds me of the image of the gazelle and that life is not that hard.

I like the idea of the gazelle, an animal that glides through life. It looks like they know that this life is meant to be enjoyed at some point.

