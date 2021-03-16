Learn from the gazelle | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

Elvina Ibru: If you were to be an animal based on your personality, which animal do you think you will be?

Chude: I like the gazelle. I have always thought not just about the gazelle, but the idea of gliding through life.

I’ve heard people say that “life is a battle,” to which I remind myself that my life is not a battle. My life is a dance.

Because I have dealt with anger management for a lifetime, it reminds me of the image of the gazelle and that life is not that hard.

I like the idea of the gazelle, an animal that glides through life. It looks like they know that this life is meant to be enjoyed at some point.

Listen to this conversation

