Lazyzee Ella returns with sexy new single ‘Body on Me’

Although emerging rapper Lazyzee Ella has been cultivating a SoundCloud presence with songs like Cheating Ass and SoSoDef, it was the 2020 single Sober that caught the attention of industry insiders and the larger music landscape. Perhaps it’s the superior production compared to her previous singles, the shimmering synths heralding her message of romantic intent. Perhaps it’s the catchy RnB interludes or relatable songwriting, Sober could easily make it into a body of work.

Likewise Body On Me, her just-released single which expands the theme of Sober into sexual desire. But it’s the lyrical dexterity that stands out, the breathless staccato layering of the verses, almost like she’s going for a dancehall bent but falls back. ”When I’m feasting, I’m loving on you rhythmically / study all your corners, i’m learning academically,” she raps.

Again, Body On Me does sound like an album entry, and whenever Lazyzee Ella does decide to release her debut project, we know we will have songs of that calibre.

Listen to Body On Me below:

