Laycon guns for music stardom on ‘I Am Laycon’ DStv/GOtv premiere

Back in February, I Am Laycon arrived on Showmax as the first Nigerian original, a reality series about Big Brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon and settling into celebrity life. With his staunchly loyal fanbase called Icons, the show broke Showmax’s Nigerian record for the most viewed show on premiere day. Now it is breaking into the landscape of cable television.

I Am Layon premiered on DStv/GOtv on Saturday evening, and as much as it finds Laycon recalling his time on BBNaija, the show puts the reality star on a more purposeful path: his world of music. This is evident in the first few minutes of the show as Laycon reintroduces himself, talking about how he’s all about the music. Laycon’s music persona as a singer/rapper predates BBNaija, releasing his debut EP Young Black and Gifted in 2016, followed by two mixtapes in 2019 Any Given Monday and Any Given Monday 2, then the Who Is Laycon EP in 2020 and this year’s Shall We Begin.

Of course, I Am Laycon doesn’t spotlight Laycon as an isolated subject. He’s in a familiar bubble of friends and family, and also a management team. There’s Temit Gomez, his manager who met Laycon in 2014 with so much ambition and drive, Yomi his brother and personal manager, Sore his booking manager, and Toriela his content manager who supervises the content that gets uploaded on Laycon’s social media platforms.

The dynamic between Laycon and this larger group doesn’t feel lopsided. Warming up to a new, huge house gotten for Laycon, they all camp in the living room and talk about mundane, casual things, house rules (the men can’t bring a woman for a sleepover), and other things of relevance. There’s a scene between Laycon and Yomi in the bedroom where they share a moment of banter. It’s about his time in BBNaija and going into the house with a preexisting relationship of 5 months and his interest in housemate Erica. There were moments cutting back to Erica being verbally abusive towards Laycon, and depending on whose side you are on, the clip functioned as fan service.

There’s a protective sisterly love that Toriela shows towards Laycon. In a private chat with him the next day, hanging out outdoors, she is displeased about a picture from a deal that was uploaded onto Laycon’s social media. According to her, the images don’t look great in a way that aligns with Laycon’s celebrity status. The scene also shows how celebrities strive for some kind of perfection across the board, from their appearance to public statements. Behind a management team, their public personas are burnished and tweaked, and it’s understandable to viewers why Toriela would feel unhappy about the images.

Celebrities often live regimented, tightly scheduled lives, depending in what area they are famous for. Perhaps the only seeming flaw from the premiere episode of I Am Laycon is how he appears to have too much time on his hands – no media rounds, public event appearances, and other places he can be to show a rich look into his life as a celebrity. This could happen in subsequent episodes, of course. The episode ends with Laycon talking to BBNaija alum Vee about music and fame. It also sneaks in a mention about the preparation of Laycon’s father’s funeral.

Whatever I Am Laycon brings, it’s undeniably Laycon’s gift to his unwavering fans.