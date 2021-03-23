Lauretta Onochie vs Nigerians, Getting broke for living | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Wahala no dey finish ooo.

Person wey climb tree to pluck mango beside prison fence don fall inside prison

🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EwmLpGE4ZT — 👑 Larinwa 👑 (@larinwa2) March 23, 2021

Wahala be like Mango Tree

2.

First Date Questions: do you cheat, call it attention seeking and then cry wolf when it’s done to you? — RaH (@ArtRahhh) March 23, 2021

Lol what is this strategy???

3.

Once I get overly comfortable I get broke. — volqx (@volqx) March 23, 2021

E get as e be!

4.

Sweet weather but none of my girlfriends dey Owerri — ayomikunn✟_🇬🇧 (@ayszn2) March 23, 2021

Wahala for who nor get one girlfriend

5.

If you see me anywhere please use 100k to stone my head 😢 — janet omowumi (@Mz_enaj) March 23, 2021

Lol…

6.

E be things…

7.

As a guy when was the last time you hear a lady call you 'Big Head"

Abi sapa dey don dey reduce our head size?? pic.twitter.com/GTUh2e7b7W — OmoAkin 😎 (@oluwalumi0) March 23, 2021

Lol…

8.

I hate having to wait long queues to use an ATM, like I'm bout to create a debit alert. Don't stress me on top. 😭 — Tega, The Anti Hero ✞ (@xxtega) March 23, 2021

Like… DYG???

9.

Auto correct is a bitch. — jumoke🦋 (@__princessmaria) March 23, 2021

Since the days of Black Berry

10.

Lauretta Onochie is on her period https://t.co/uAw1gtBqZT — Ọládélé 🇳🇬 (@TheOladeile) March 23, 2021

LOL… Audacity full this country