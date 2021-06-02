Lagos State Tourism partners with EbonyLife Place and Kaffy Shafau to host Live Dance Show EkoDance

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and EbonyLife Place partnered with Imagneto, the dance company founded and led by popular dancer, choreographer and entrepreneur Dr. Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau, to stage EkoDance.

The live dance extravaganza was staged on Tuesday 25th May to create greater awareness of the importance of dance in Nigerian culture, and to give a platform to some of the most exciting dance companies from Lagos and beyond.

EkoDance is the fourth of twelve events in the Eko Tourism Art and Culture Series, curated by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ebonylife Place, in partnership with leading organisations promoting Nigerian culture and the arts. It was an afternoon of live dance, music and learning, with an entertaining lineup of performing talents and one of the icons of modern dance in Nigeria.

A major highlight was the AfroDance Expression Masterclass conducted by the irrepressible Kaffy.

The Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, thought that the time is right for such an event. “Lagos State is a powerhouse of music and dance, from traditional to modern, and the home of so many outstanding creators in the field. Sometimes, we forget how important dancers are in promoting our popular culture, because they are often in the background at concerts and in music videos.

Yet, it is Nigerian dancers and their innovative choreography that have energised the world and spawned thousands of imitators on social media. EkoDance is our way of bringing dance into the spotlight and inspiring talented young people to claim their place in the creative economy.”

EkoDance featured some of Nigeria’s most talented dance groups, including:

Lagos State Standing Troupe

Leap of Dance

Magnets

Chrysolite Crew

Addicted to Dance

EbonyLife Place CEO Mo Abudu said, “Lagos State believes that it is important to highlight every single aspect of our culture and dance is frequently overlooked. Therefore, we are proud to be hosting an event that brings dancers to the fore, and we are grateful for the expertise of Kaffy Shafau and her Imagneto Company in this area. I’m hoping that many of our talented young dancers will come and learn from her masterclass.”

EkoDance was brought to you by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, EbonyLife Place, and Imagneto Dance Company. Red Bull, the energy drink, also participated as part of their ongoing support for the dance community.