Lagos hosts Eko Fashion with EbonyLife Place to showcase rising stars of clothing and accessory design

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture hosted yet another event with EbonyLife Place to highlight an area of achievement in the Nigerian creative sector. This time it was the Eko Fashion, which highlighted the amazing emerging talents in the clothing and accessory industry.

Nigerian fashion is fast becoming a global force and its epicentre is Lagos, the home of the nation’s leading fashion designers, most popular boutiques, and best clothing brands. More than three hundred talented designers applied to participate in the Eko Fashion show, and eleven were selected to grace the runway on Thursday 24th June at Victoria Hall, EbonyLife Place.

Coordinated by Beth Model Management and sponsored by Lush Hair, House of Tara and Haute Couture champagne, the show had the support of a cross-section of the fashion industry – designers, manufacturers, models, retailers, bloggers, journalists, social media influencers and stylists. The designers were an eclectic and creative bunch: Chioma Akpuru, Nuel Ephraim, My 19eleven, Joseph Ejiro, Becca London, Swish by Dimeji Ilori, Hertunba, Bankole Thomas, Vicnate, Henri Uduku and Pillz N’ Poizn. Special celebrity guests include Big Brother Naija favourite Kim Oprah and the eccentric Denrele Edun.

The Hon. Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, loves fashion and thinks it’s important to support the local industry. “Lagos State generates billions of naira annually for the clothing and accessories industry, for brands at home and abroad. By promoting our local designers, we believe that Lagosians will begin to spend more of this money on local brands and to value them just as much as the international labels. This is the only way we will be able to grow our economy, support these young businesses and create more employment for tailors, shoemakers, craftsmen and other artisans.”

EbonyLife Place’ CEO Mo Abudu spoke about the event’s importance on the eve of the show. “I’m a big supporter of Nigerian fashion designers, many of whom are based in Lagos, and I try to credit them whenever I wear their creations. I’m delighted to be partnering with Lagos State to provide a platform for these amazing young designers and I really wish we could have accommodated more of them.”

Eko Fashion is the fifth of twelve monthly events being staged by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with EbonyLife Place. The events are intended to highlight various aspects of Lagos arts and culture that have a significant impact on tourism and entertainment in the state