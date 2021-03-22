COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figures in 2021, Lagos power up 8 communities after 6-year darkness | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Lagos power up eight communities after six-year darkness

The Lagos State Government has finally provided a solution to Magbon Alade and seven other communities after a six-year power blackout in the communities – The Punch reports

Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement on Sunday, 21st March, said power supply had been restored to the eight communities.

“The issue was formally brought to the governor’s notice at the weekend during his two-day working visit to the free trade zones in the area. The affected towns are Magbon Alade, Alasia, Orimedu, Eleko, Osa Oroko, Ise, Akodo, Solu – all in Ibeju Local Government Area,” the statement said.

Ortom: Buhari finally orders thorough investigation on attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the attack on Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, by condemning the action – The Cable reports

Suspected to be herdsmen, some gunmen had attacked the governor’s convoy on Saturday, 20th March at Tyo Mu, along Makurdi-Gboko road.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,” the president said in a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson.

COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figure in 2021

Nigeria on Saturday, 20th March, recorded its lowest COVID-19 daily infection figure this year, in continuation of a steady run of low figures which began last month – Premium Times reports

The 112 new cases on Saturday is lower than the 120 infections recorded last Sunday, which was the earlier recorded lowest in 2021. The new figure raised the total number of cases in the country to 161,651.

Baptists protest wearing of hijab in mission schools

Members of the Kwara State Baptist Conference on Sunday, 21st March, demonstrated a peaceful protest in Ilorin against hijab-wearing in grant-aided mission schools – The Nation reports

The protest was also held on the premises of the conference headquarters in Surulere, Ilorin.

Protesters were said to have carried placards such as ‘No hijab in Baptist schools and other mission schools’, ‘Give us back our schools’, ‘Let peace reign in the state of harmony’, ‘No religious violence in Kwara’.

Chukwu advises Rohr on team selection as Eagles arrive Lagos today

Christian Chukwu, former Super Eagles Coach, has advised the team’s current manager and captain, Gernot Rohr, to make his player selection for this weekend’s battle against the Squirrels of Benin Republic without sentiments – The Guardian reports

Speaking with the publication on Sunday, 21st March, Chukwu said the current set of Eagles players have what it takes to beat their opponents away from home and qualify for the African Cup of Nations.