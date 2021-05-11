Lagos introduces minibuses to replace Okada, Nigeria to face Ghana in first round of qualifying series | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Lagos introduces minibuses to replace Okada

The Lagos State Government is planning to place a ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles (Keke) in the state, citing security concerns – The Punch reports

This update was contained in a statement issued after a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, 10th May, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

“Based on all that we have seen and experienced in the past couple of weeks, as well as the increasing threat posed by the activities of commercial motorcycle operators to the safety and security of lives, we will be announcing further changes to the parameters of motorcycle and tricycle operations in the state in the coming days. No society can make progress amid such a haughty display of lawlessness and criminality,” Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu said.

Nigeria to face Ghana in first round of qualifying series

The Super Falcons have drawn to meet The Black Stars of Ghana in the first round of the qualifying series for the Morocco 2022 AWCON – The Guardian reports

The draws took place on Monday 10th May, in Cairo, Egypt,

The Super Falcons have won the championship 11 times, while Ghana has taken the silver medal three times.

COVID-19: FG reintroduces midnight curfew, restriction on gathering

The Federal Government has reintroduced restrictions earlier placed on mass gatherings after a spike in COVID-19 cases recorded in some countries –The Cable reports

This update was disclosed on Monday, 10th May, as the presidential steering committee on COVID-19 also announced an immediate nationwide curfew from midnight till 4 am.

The committee’s national incident manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, said event centres and non-essential public places such as night clubs would remain closed till further notice. Religious gatherings are to be limited to less than 50 percent capacity to ensure physical distancing while social events such as weddings and parties are to be attended by not more than 50 persons.

Presidency confirms burglary attempt on Gambari, Maikano’s residences

The Presidency has on Monday, 10th May, confirmed an attempt to burgle the residences of the President’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari and Admin Officer, Abubakar Maikano – Premium Times reports

The Presidency disclosed this in a tweet via its verified Twitter account on Monday, 10th May.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful. Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” The tweets read.

11-man panel to probe NPA under Bala-Usman

An 11-man panel of inquiry is set to probe the activities of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) between 2016 to 2021 under the now-suspended Managing Director Hadiza Bala-Usman – The Nation reports

Hadiza was suspended on Thursday, 6th May, for various infractions, including failure to remit surpluses to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi inaugurated the panel headed by Mr. Suleiman Auwalu, the director of maritime service of the ministry.