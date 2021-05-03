Lagos Food Bank Initiative supports communities with food this #MonthOfGood

Lagos Food Bank was established in 2015 making it the first food bank in

Nigeria. Since then, the organization has been able to reach 1,500,000 people in 120 underserved communities across Lagos and other neighbouring states, with the help of a network of over 10,000 volunteers.

This Ramadan, also known as the month of all good deeds, where 1.9 billion

Muslims across the world celebrate by carrying out charitable acts and giving to their community, even as they engage in fasting from dawn to dusk. Brands often take the time to express their values, speak authentically and seek to give back to communities in which they operate.

For Lagos Food Bank Initiative, this season is only one of the periods they

show support for the impoverished in the society with targeted outreach

programs. In this conversation with the Lagos Food Bank team, they shed

light on their operations and plans for Ramadan 2021.