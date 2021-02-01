Lagos bans indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lagos bans indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons

The Lagos state government has placed a restriction on indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons – The Cable reports

Giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in the state on Sunday, 31 January 2021, state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that places of worship are exempted from this rule because religious gatherings are not to exceed 50 per cent capacity of the space.

The governor, however, stated that the state government has observed a disregard for protocols designed to curb the spread of the virus.

Edo communities tackle oil firm over poor treatment

The communities hosting one Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo, have protested against alleged marginalisation and ill-treatment by the company – The Punch reports

The protesters which consist a host of communities like Gbelebu, Safargbo, Okomu, Oweike and Maikolo, carried placards with different inscriptions, including, ‘Govt, tell Okomu oil company to open our road,’ ‘Okomu oil company, give us our fishing traps that are with you,’ ‘Stop polluting our stream with your agrochemical, it is our only source of drinking water,’ and ‘We are not terrorists, stop harassing us with military, Okomu oil.’

These communities accuse the company of positioning fierce military men on the only road that linked them to Udo, a neighbouring community.

FG urges Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols to avoid another lockdown

The Buhari-led administration has urged Nigerians to stick to abiding COVID-19 protocols to avoid another lockdown – Premium Times reports

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued on Sunday, 31 January 2021, said further violations of the protocols could lead to fresh lockdown. The statement indicated that the Buhari-led administration is reluctant to lock down the country because of the state of the economy.

PIB: Host communities insist on 10% equity share

Indications are showing that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) may suffer setback if the Federal Government fails to approve the 10 per cent of operational gains being demanded by the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM – The Guardian reports

While the federal government is proposing a 2.5 per cent share for HOSTCOM in the bill being considered at the National Assembly, leaders of oil producing communities rejected it and are insisting on 10 per cent equity share holding.

COVID-19 Updates

685 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-355

Kaduna-58

Nasarawa-46

Kano-40

Akwa Ibom-33

Katsina-26

Ogun-25

Osun-21

Rivers-16

Edo-15

Oyo-13

Ondo-12

Borno-11

Ekiti-9

Kebbi-3

Plateau-2



131,242 confirmed

104,989 discharged

1,586 deaths pic.twitter.com/a6CiCJKOQ9 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 31, 2021