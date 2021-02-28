La Femme Anjola, Eagle Wings, The Razz Guy, The Therapist – Nollywood movies out in cinemas this March

The King of Boys sequel is out this year as a Netflix original, and Kemi Adetiba just recently released a documentary teaser to offer a glimpse of how the film was made. The footage doesn’t say anything about the film’s plot, only just behind the scenes atmosphere and introducing new faces like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Charly Boy, Chigurl, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett.

The sequel is the most anticipated film of the year, and it’s an indicator of what 2021 could look like for Nollywood. Also, here are the Nollywood films slated for release in cinemas on streaming platforms this March, the good, bad, and nugly.

Eagle Wings – (March 12)

This Paul Apel Papel’s war thriller had its premiere this week in Abuja and stars Enyinna Ngwinne in a lead role, an AirForce fighter pilot embroiled in Northern insurgency. It’s a story about loss, compromise and survival. Finally coming to cinemas after its internet teaser/trailer euphoria, it stars Femi Jacobs, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakubu Mohammed, Uzee Usman and an appearance from Papel himself.

Ponzi – (March 12)

Ponzi is a Kayode Kasum comedy, his first feature of the year after a prolific 2020. As the title indicates, Ponzi is based on the popular fraudulent scheme and how residents of a community became victims. It’s a star-bloated picture, featuring Timini Egbuson, Jide Kosoko, Chinyere Wilfred, Tope Tedela, Gold Ikponmwosa, Zubby Michael, Mawuli Gavor and Instagram comic Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo.

Just In Time – (March 12)

Dolapo Adeleke or Lowladee as she’s famously known has been entirely in her cinematic lane making heartfelt romantic comedies. She returns with Just In Time, a family comedy drama which follows the story of a local bookstore manager who must take in her witty 11-year-old niece. Their lives take a turn when a stranger appears on her doorstep. Of course the film has a squeeze of romance and shot in Nairobi, a location choice reminiscent of her beloved web series This Is It.

Starring Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor, the film boasts Kenyan stars Supa Modo, Pierra Makena, Eve D’Souza, Martin Githinji, Lydia Gitachu, Kagwe Mungai, Jazz Mistri, Blessing Lung’aho, Andreo Kamau and Fidel Maithya, Just In Time will be available on Netflix.

The Razz Guy – (March 19)

Popular comedian Nosa Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu in The Razz Guy plays an insufferable grammar nazi who polices people about how they speak, within his firm and even at home. When three people who he’s offended in this regard snap their fingers at him, he moves about now bearing a curse: speaking in the ghetto lexicon he once found annoying. With a international deal at stake, Lasisi must do everything to lift the curse.

This fantasy comedy is Lasisi’s first lead role and directed by Udoka Oyeka. It also packs a star line up in Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively.

La Femme Anjola – (March 19)

In this hotly anticipated and elegantly shot film noir directed by Mildred Okwo, Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey become a thing after he applies for the opening of a saxophonist in a club run by Dominic’s gangsta husband. There’s romance, infidelity, and when their relationship becomes a complication, the film’s sequences devolves into stylish thriller beats with enough emotional stakes. La Femme Anjola also stars Joke Silva, Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke, Bassey Ekpeyong, Uzor Osimkpa, Michelle Dede, Mumbi Maina and Soso Soberekon.

The Therapist – (March 26)

Kayode Kasum’s second feature film release of 2021 features Rita Dominic in a troubled marriage and spiralling towards disintegration. It also star Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Tope Tedela, Anthony Monjaro and Anee Icha.

Suga Suga – (March 26)

Directed by Richard Omos Iboyi, Suga Suga is about wealthy and chronic philanderer Dr. Durojaiye whose lust for young women puts his family in a precarious position. The comedy drama stars Ayo Adesanya, Tana Adelana, Charles Inojie, Wale Ojo, and Taiwo Obileye.