Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming film ‘Tenants of the House’ is about the herdsmen-farmer conflict

The last time we heard about Kunle Afolayan, he was in a chat with Ben Amadasun of Netflix Africa, announcing multiple projects in the pipeline coming to the streamer. After the release of Citation last year, it gave me the filmmaker a new kind of prestige. Now, his latest film takes him into the realm of politics.

Loosely based on Wale Okediran‘s 2009 novel Tenants of the House, a fictional work chronicling the Nigerian political system from the perspective of a member of the House of Representative, Afolayan’s film of the same name hones in on the political sphere, telling the story of a patriotic congressman who is bent on using his position in the House to settle the long-standing crisis between the Fulani herdsmen and Hausa farmers by sponsoring a bill in the Green Chamber.

In Nigeria, the Fulani-farmer conflict has been an unending nightmare, ravaging states in the South and North and leading to bloodletting and economic losses. In the trailer we see a glimpse of the conflict, against a political background. Starring Yakubu Mohammed, Joselyn Dumas, Dele Adule, Saeed Funkymallam, Chris Iheuwa, Umar Gombe, Rashida Labbo, Abiola Ogunmowo and Deihler Musa, Tenants of the House arrives in cinemas on June 24.

Watch the trailer below