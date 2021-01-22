Kunle Afolayan, Kemi Adetiba and Desmond Ovibiagele…The most sought after Nigerian directors at the moment

The world of movies is a world of magic. To tell stories so compelling and immersive that it could make audience members cry or laugh hysterically is somewhat magical. Here are some of the most sought after directors in the Nigeria scene responsible for bringing some of the most enchanting stories to our screens.

  1. Kunle Afolayan: Kunle Afolayan is a producer, actor and fantastic director. His debut movie, The Figurine, was a smash hit from the get-go. The brilliant storytelling, cinematography and compelling acting made it a fan favourite. His latest directing project was released last year. The movie, Citation, told the story of a young student dealing with sexual harassment from a lecturer. Citation featured the delectable Temi Otedola in what would be her debut acting role.
  2. Kemi Adetiba: Kemi Adetiba is a Nigerian filmmaker, television director and music video director. Currently, Nigerians are holding their breath for the second instalment of the successful King of Boys movie. Adetiba learned film basics at the New York Film Academy, and today, its definitely paid off.
  3. Ramsey Nouah: Many knew Ramsey Nouah as the heartthrob Nollywood actor. He, however, recently rebranded as a talented director. He made his directorial debut in 2019 with the sequel to 1992 Nollywood classic, Living in Bondage. The movie has enjoyed massive acclaim and praise.
  4. Desmond Ovibiagele: Desmond Ovibiagele was an investment banker before he made the career switch to Nollywood director. His directorial debut was the 2014 hit movie, Render to Ceaser. His most recent project ‘The Milkmaid’ has received massive praise and was recently chosen as Nigeria’s entry to the 2021 Academy Awards.
  5. Kayode Kasum: Kayode is a Nollywood Director and producer known for hit movies like Oga Bolaji (2018), Dognapped (2017), Sugar Rush (2019) and Kambili. ‘Quam’s Money’, a Nigerian action-comedy, is one of the most recent projects by Kayode Kasum. The film starred Falz, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Nse Ikpe-Etim and was tagged as one of the highest-grossing movies for 2020.
  6. Kenneth Gyang: In 2019 alone, Kenneth Gyang was nominated at the Africa Movie Academy Award for best director, and he won the Nollywood award for best director. The director’s most recent work is the 2020 movie, Oloture, which covers sex and human trafficking.
  7. Niyi Akinmolayan: Niyi Akinmolayan has dabbled in every film genre there is to explore; ranging from romance to sci-fi.  He is also the founder of Anthill Studios which recently was expanded into an animation studio. The filmmaker is currently raising awareness for his upcoming flick ‘The prophetess’.
  8. Tunde Kelani: Tunde Kelani is a Nollywood film director and screenwriter. He is what one would call an old hand in the film industry.  He started his career in the film industry in the late ’90s. The Nigerian filmmaker recently debuted a brand new short film titled ‘To Live Again’.
  9. Funke Akindele: Funke Akindele is a woman of many talents. She is a  Nigerian actress, producer. And, now, director. She teamed up with her husband, JJC, to direct the latest movie ‘Omo Ghetto; The saga’. The movie is remarkably one of the highest-grossing films of 2020.
  10. Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim: Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim is the brave director to undertake a movie displaying openly queer people. The film, ‘Ife’ tells a story of two women in love and the obstacles they face as the consequences of their love.

