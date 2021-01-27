KollyDee delivers vintage nostalgia in video for ‘Maria Maria’

From his self-assured debut EP Sinus Rhythm out since November last year, RnB singer KollyDee has released the visuals for the EP’s lead single Maria Maria. It is, unabashedly, a love song that finds KollyDee detailing desire and attraction. If you missed our review of Sinus Rhythm, all you need to know is that the 26-year-old singer is the industry’s newest bastion of unalloyed, sincere RnB that once shaped the music landscape in the mid 2000’s, with acts like Tosin Martins and Dare Art-Alade churning out emotionally-charged ballads.
The video for Maria Maria is a purple-hued picture with a DIY, vintage aesthetic – the fashion of KollyDee’s love interest consists of scarves, gloves and old-era but chic sunglasses as she’s driven in a car in open sunshine. It’s not summer yet, but the visuals makes us wish it were here already.
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies, anime and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
Leave a reply