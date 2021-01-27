KollyDee delivers vintage nostalgia in video for ‘Maria Maria’

From his self-assured debut EP Sinus Rhythm out since November last year, RnB singer KollyDee has released the visuals for the EP’s lead single Maria Maria. It is, unabashedly, a love song that finds KollyDee detailing desire and attraction. If you missed our review of Sinus Rhythm, all you need to know is that the 26-year-old singer is the industry’s newest bastion of unalloyed, sincere RnB that once shaped the music landscape in the mid 2000’s, with acts like Tosin Martins and Dare Art-Alade churning out emotionally-charged ballads.

The video for Maria Maria is a purple-hued picture with a DIY, vintage aesthetic – the fashion of KollyDee’s love interest consists of scarves, gloves and old-era but chic sunglasses as she’s driven in a car in open sunshine. It’s not summer yet, but the visuals makes us wish it were here already.