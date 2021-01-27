KollyDee delivers vintage nostalgia in video for ‘Maria Maria’

KollyDee

From his self-assured debut EP Sinus Rhythm out since November last year, RnB singer KollyDee has released the visuals for the EP’s lead single Maria Maria. It is, unabashedly, a love song that finds KollyDee detailing desire and attraction. If you missed our review of Sinus Rhythm, all you need to know is that the 26-year-old singer is the industry’s newest bastion of unalloyed, sincere RnB that once shaped the music landscape in the mid 2000’s, with acts like Tosin Martins and Dare Art-Alade churning out emotionally-charged ballads.

The video for Maria Maria is a purple-hued picture with a DIY, vintage aesthetic – the fashion of KollyDee’s love interest consists of scarves, gloves and old-era but chic sunglasses as she’s driven in a car in open sunshine. It’s not summer yet, but the visuals makes us wish it were here already.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2021

Efe Oraka is the indie pop revelation of her time

On her debut EP Magic released December 2020, Efe Oraka meditates on love and loss, making astute observations on her ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2021

Mavin’s new signee Ayra Starr shines in otherworldly video for ‘Away’

Yesterday, Don Jazzy‘s Mavin Records unveiled Ayra Starr as a new signee in a ceremonious video posted on Instagram, and ...

Bernard Dayo January 20, 2021

Joeboy details longing and desire in new video for ‘Lonely’

Joeboy’s debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic is gradually picking up momentum with the visuals of Lonely now out, ...

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2021

PsychoYP is gunning for trap glory

As Lagos guards its status as the epicenter of pop and hip hop discoveries, a parallel movement has been bubbling ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2021

Watch the dazzling animated video of Sia’s ‘Hey Boy’ feat. Burna Boy

Announced on Tuesday that Burna Boy will feature on Sia’s Hey Boy remix, off her upcoming eight studio album Music ...

Bernard Dayo January 13, 2021

Joeboy’s debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’ is on its way

Joeboy’s ascension in the music industry has been lovely to watch, breaking into a new stratosphere with 2019 pop hits ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail