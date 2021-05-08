Kitay steals the show | Season 2 Roundup, #TheVoiceNigeria

The Voice Nigeria, Season 2, saw to its final phase of the audition round last week.

This week, the contestants get down to business, as only a slight margin of error or underperformance would separate the qualifiers from those that would be sent home.

This week, the show was essentially about Team Yemi Alade. Her protégés were the first set of contestants to be put on the hot seat, or in this case ‘hot stage.’ While everyone put up an awesome performance, Kitay, a contestant who already has the look of a superstar, dwarfed that of everyone else.

It is important to note that this phase of the show is no joke, as everyone who made it this far had already gotten the approval of judges who are difficult to impress. So, contestants are largely projected to be equally-talented. That was until tonight however, when Kitay stood out amongst the cast of exceptional vocalists.

He owned his performance of Kizz Daniel’s Laye, and basically made the song his own, adding a highlife vibe to his rendition. This performance got the judges dancing, and at the end of it, even Darey who had said very little throughout the episode, heaped high praises on the young singer.

Across social media also, the only performance everyone seem to be talking about is Kitay’s performance, and he may have just put himself in a position to win it all. He certainly has our attention, and is an early favourite in our estimation.