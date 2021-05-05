Keziah Mallam delivers romantic intent on latest single ‘Over and Over’

”I sing, I write, I play a little guitar and keys and I kinda sorta produce,” reads the SoundCloud bio of UK-based Nigerian RnB singer Keziah Mallam. Keziah’s may have a paltry discography on the platform, but there’s already a promising depth and ability to express in herself without restraint. Songs like Lovedown Song, In Your Dreams and Zo Nan Yanzu (Come Here Now) featuring Begho are filled with sonic markers like giggles, laughter, and spoken word-adjacent interludes.

On her latest single Over and Over, with its glitchy, computerised intro reminiscent of 2000’s RnB bops, finds Keziah singing about doing things for her man and vice versa. ”Need somebody with me / We’re getting no younger,” she sings with a hint of sex, ‘‘Bring it to me this week / Stay up all night on Facetime.”

With an EP in the pipeline, Keziah is looking to take the world. Listen to Over and Over below.