Keyhole, Mention and Social Bakers… Here are the top ten marketing intelligence tools for every PR professional

To execute a successful campaign, a marketer needs not only the right people but also the right tools- tools that can help professionals mine scientific, accurate and timely data. Such data is necessary to carry out successful campaigns and position a brand as the leading one in a saturated market. Here are the top ten marketing intelligence tools that can be invaluable to any marketer.

Keyhole: Keyhole is a real-time hashtag tracker tool for marketers, using Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It helps you take a good look at how well your campaign is doing; providing a visual dashboard of the engagement, reach, impressions, and data point related to a particular hashtag. Meltwater: Meltwater is a software as a service (SaaS) company that develops and markets media monitoring and business intelligence software. The software gives businesses and marketers the information to stay ahead of their competitors. Meltwater helps monitor and analyse relevant media coverage from online publications, print, social media, TV and radio stations. It is an excellent tool for measuring and managing corporate reputation. Meltwater also helps brands influence public perception, build relationships with media influencers and manage PR risks. Culture Intelligence: The list would be severely incomplete with mentioning Culture Intelligence from RED. The platform provides a comprehensive database of over 20,000 profiles of people, places, and platforms in the country. It also offers data-backed insights to help companies and professionals make evidence-based decisions. The culture intelligence tool provides culture mapping and culture insight functions that enable organisations to stand out from their peers. Coveragebook: Coveragebook makes PR clippings easier. Creating that report can be long and strenuous, but Coveragebook entirely simplifies the process. It pulls the relevant statistics and packages them in a professional-looking report that can easily be shared. It’s one of the easiest and fastest ways to pull earned media coverage into a report for executives or clients. Social Bakers: Socialbakers is a social media marketing suite for brands and agencies of all sizes. The software offers several services including EdgeRank Checker, a deep-learning algorithm that tells users what content works best for their brand’s Facebook pages, among other things. The platform is geared towards helping brands boost their social presence. It is used by brands like McDonald’s, L’Oreal and Desigual for social media marketing on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google+, VK, and Pinterest. Mention: Mention provides brand insights at your fingertips. The platform allows brands and agencies to monitor the web, listen to their audience and manage social media. Basically, it scans the web and keeps you informed anytime someone mentions your name. Cision: Cision covers all aspects of your communication needs, helping you reach, target and engage your audience. By generating a catered list of reporters, journalists and editors, Cision allows organisations to reach out to professionals within specific research focuses directly. It also helps in media monitoring, influencer identification, a contact mechanism, and social listening. Plaqad: Plaqad is an effective platform that helps in running seamless brand campaigns. The platform can be used to find and hire talents, start and track campaigns, and create professional reports. Plaqad also provides the service PlaqadIQ and Social Cred. PlaqadIQ is an analytics tool that helps brands effectively measure the performance of their PR and marketing activities. Hootsuite: HootSuite allows you to post the same content across multiple platforms at once. It is a simple but powerful tool for the average social media marketer. HootSuite enables people to create campaigns, competitions and curated user-generated content collections skillfully and across platforms. It also allows you to see how many of the comments directed at your social media profiles are positive, neutral or negative. Mailchimp: Mailchimp is one of the most famous and used email marketing software in the world. Mailchimp is a newsletter service that allows you to send out email campaigns to a list of email subscribers. It is free for lists up to 2000 subscribers, which is why it is the newsletter-service of choice for thousands of businesses.

