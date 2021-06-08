Kebbi88: Atiku decries increasing killings, Experts condemn low power generation despite interventions | 5 Things That Should Matter Today



Across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you shouldn’t miss out on:



INEC to publish comprehensive list of new polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday said it has concluded the task to create additional polling units. – Punch reports.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission commenced the conversion of existing voting points and voting point settlements into full polling units, in order to address the issue of overcrowding during the election.

He also added that details of the locations of registration centres and the procedure for the commencement of online registration will also be made available after a series of regular consultative meetings with stakeholders next week.

“We earlier assured Nigerians that we shall conclude work on the expansion of voter access to polling units and make the new polling units available to citizens ahead of the Continuous Voter Registration. I am glad to report that we have accomplished this task for the first time in 25 years,” Yakubu stated.

Road crash leaves many dead on Zaria-Kano Road

The Kaduna Government on Sunday said that a road crash which occurred on the Zaria-Kano Road left many dead.

Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that several persons lost their lives in a ghastly road crash on Kauran Wali axis of the Zaria-Kano Road.” – Vanguard reports

Atiku decries increasing killings

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has decried the spate of bloodletting in the country, stressing that there was no justification for the killings.

Atiku in a statement by his media office on Monday, was reacting to last Thursday’s killing of 88 persons in Kebbi with scores of others still missing, and expressed deep concerns about how the activities of criminals had gone unchecked.

He also expressed concerns over the depreciating value of human life in the country and how the citizenry have continued to absorb the shock. – The Nation reports

Recovered Loot: Reps issue 72-hour ultimatum to Emefiele, Monguno, others

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee investigating recovered assets, has given the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, 72 hours to appear before it.

The committee also issued same ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, and the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh.

The summon was issued on Monday, after Mr. Emefiele and the others failed to appear before the committee. – Premium Times reports

Experts condemn 3,689MW power generation despite CBN interventions

Power sector experts on Monday expressed worry over the decline in power generation despite interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the sector.

Figures released by the System Operator, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, showed that the country’s power generation stood at 3,689.2 megawatts on Monday.

Although it moved up by 111.9MW when compared to the preceding day’s generation figure, experts wondered why the performance of the sector had not adequately reflected the financial interventions made in the sector by the Federal Government. – Punch reports