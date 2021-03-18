Kanye West is a successful ‘mad person’ | What this means for people living with mental illness in Nigeria

There are a thousand and one reasons to centre conversation today around America’s richest ever black billionaire, Kanye West. For reasons clear as day – humanity’s affinity for happy tales, we have collectively chosen to face one aspect: the latest wealth he amassed, $6.6bn worth of it.

It is worth reminding Nigerians of all demographics drooling over the continued success of Kanye West that he is everything hemmed and hawed – everything considered unworthy of success, in Nigeria.

What concerns this writer specifically is that Kanye West is a person living with Bipolar Disorder. A mental condition associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

Wife, Kim Kardashian-West, in a 2019 interview in Vogue magazine, opened up about her husband’s mental health issues, revealing that he resisted accepting his diagnosis for a while. Why wouldn’t he?

It is not uncommon to see derisive commentary about people struggling with mental health.

Any Nigerian who claims to have missed this in our cultural discourse is being dishonest.

Far from the derision that mental illness invites, had Kanye been a Nigerian child, his mood swings would have invited physical and emotional abuse from adults and exclusion in addition to the former from his peers.

He wouldn’t have been able to make anything of his wealth of talent as he wouldn’t have a good standing with peers to leverage and build on. Nor from adults who wouldn’t have enough empathy to extend a loving understanding for his unstable emotional states. This is assuming he makes it into adulthood without getting killed by the million+ things determined to kill us in Nigeria or his own depressive lows that will be met with little if any support system.

By Nigerians’ own wording, Kanye is a ‘mad person,’ and by Nigerians’ general understanding ‘mad people’ belong in mental asylums – pushed into the periphery of larger society one way or another, out of sight out of mind.

While we gawk and drool at the startling success of someone living with an often debilitating mental illness in the person of Kanye, this is a great opportunity for introspection.

We not only need a cultural revolution in the way we interact with the subject of mental illness, but we also need to push for a society where people dealing with it can seek help and enjoy support without denigration.

Whether mentally well or unwell, our human core remains the same. Seeing this human core regardless is the first step to an equitable world for all.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi March 18, 2021

The rape case at Covenant University proves that the genesis of rape is men

Prevalence of conversation on women’s rights to equal dignity in our public discourse may make us entertain the notion that ...

Op-Ed Editor March 17, 2021

Exploring gender through the viewpoint of Igbo Spirituality

by Obinna Tony-Francis Ochem There is a story told of Area Scatter, a crossdresser who played an ornamental thumb piano ...

Ado Aminu March 16, 2021

The Catholic church decree against same-sex unions | What it means for LGBT+ Catholics

The Catholic Church Monday said in a decree that the church cannot sanction gay marriage since God “cannot bless sin.” ...

Op-ed Editor March 16, 2021

#IWD2021 Special: Reflections on time and gender by a nonbinary woman

By Alexandra Maduagwu In many ways, this [life] journey has always been about finding and naming myself. Looking back, there ...

Ado Aminu March 14, 2021

Benevolent patriarchy, sexual assault | Non-binary tweets we saw this week on Nigeria Twitter

As public discourse in Nigeria continues to find its way to topics hitherto considered taboo, we continue to document it. ...

Ado Aminu March 11, 2021

#HerStory Series: “I wanted my baby to shut up, forever.” | Women’s Month Special

As difficult as it is to believe, nay conceive of, while we talk about women’s achievements in Nigeria over the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail